Elmira man arrested for weapons possession after accidentally shooting himself

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Jason Kinkade, 39, was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Reckless Endangerment after accidentally shooting himself. Police also found meth and $6,000 in his residence.

On Wednesday, September 1, Elmira Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a gunshot victim receiving treatment.

Investigators from the Elmira Drug Enforcement Unit interviewed Kinkade and determined he had shot himself by accident.

After serving a search warrant on a residence in the 800 block of Walnut Street, police found a loaded .22 handgun, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, two kilograms of methamphetamine, and more than $6,000.

Future charges against Kinkade are pending.