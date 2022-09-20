ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested for collecting over $1,300 in public assistance that he was not eligible to receive, according to the Elmira Police Department.

David Lyons, 29, was arrested on September 15, 2022, after an investigation conducted by the Chemung County Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unit and the Elmira Police Department.

According to EPD, Lyons fraudulently completed two applications for public assistance with the Chemung County Department of Social Services, and he had been receiving assistance while gainfully employed and receiving income.

As a result, EPD said that Lyons received $1,380 in Supplemental Nutrition Assitance Program (SNAP) benefits that he was not eligible to receive.

He was charged with one count of Welfare Fraud in the 4th Degree, one count of Grand Larceny in the 4th, and two counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree, all Class E Felonies.