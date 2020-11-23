Elmira man arrested in Operation Take Back the Streets search

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Requan Wright, 24, was arrested as part of an Operation Take Back the Streets search at the Hampton Garden Inn in Big Flats.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Wright was in possession of an illegal handgun and marijuana.

Wright was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony, and Unlawful Possession of Marihuana, a violation of the New York State Penal law.

Wright was arraigned and remanded to the Chemung County Jail on $2,700.00 cash bail and $5,000.00 property bond.

Operation Take Back the Streets focuses on targeting “high crime areas,” including local hotels.