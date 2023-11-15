ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested after police say he didn’t show up for a court appearance.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph M. Valley, 54, was arrested on Nov. 14 after the Elmira Police Department notified the sheriff’s office that Valley was involved in an investigation in Elmira. Police say Valley failed to appear at a court appearance after being charged with a class A or B felony in Steuben County.

Valley was charged with first-degree bail jumping, a class D felony. Valley’s charges were read in the Steuben County Court, and he was taken to the Steuben County Jail.