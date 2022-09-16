CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested on felony drug charges after a search warrant was executed in Corning early this morning, according to the Corning Police Department.

Marquan Stedman-Jones, 30, of Elmira was arrested by members of the Corning Police Department today, September 16, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Corning Police said that they executed a no-knock search warrant at 67 Bridge Street in the City of Corning and found cash, cocaine, and a large amount of heroin during the search.

According to Corning Police, they had received a number of reports of alleged drug dealing on Bridge Street in the past few weeks. An investigation into the complaints was conducted by investigators from the City of Corning Police, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and the Village of Bath Police Department.

Stedman-Jones was taken to the Corning Police Department and processed, then taken to the Steuben County Jail for arraignment in Steuben County CAP court. Corning Police said that Stedman-Jones’ criminal history included multiple felony convictions, and he was held without bail.

Stedman-Jones was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, a class B Felony, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree, a class D Felony. According to Corning Police, the results of the completed investigation will be turned over to the Stueben County District Attorney’s Office for Grand Jury consideration.

Chief of Corning Police Jeff Spaulding said about the arrest, “The complaints of quality of life issues plague the north-side business district (Bridge Street). The Corning Police Department will continue to respond to these complaints and take appropriate enforcement action as the law allows.” Spaulding continued, “We’ll continue to work together with other law enforcement agencies and do what we can to keep people safe.”