Elmira man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Gerald Hall, 29, of Elmira, was arrested on after a traffic stop Monday afternoon where drugs were allegedly found.

An Elmira Police Officer observed someone riding a motorized bike on the Clemens Center Parkway, a violation of NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law. The bike, being riden by Hall, was stopped on Baldwin Street where police say Hall was found to have suspended driving privileges.

During the course of this investigation, Hall was found to be in possession of a taser, a loaded firearm, methamphetamine, packaging materials and a sum of U.S. Currency.

As a result of this investigation, Hall was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th and Vehicle and Traffic offenses.

Hall was held in the Elmira City Lockup until he was arraigned in Elmira City Court on Tuesday, August 18. He was then remanded to the Chemung County Jail pending further court proceedings.

Anyone who has any information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.