BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested in Bath after police say they located drugs in the man’s vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police say that 32-year-old Richard C. Gildersleeve was arrested Wednesday after police conducted a traffic stop with him in the Super 8 parking lot in Bath.

Gildersleeve is being charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd degree, a class A-II Felony.

During the stop, police say the officers observed what appeared to be narcotics on the vehicle floorboard.

Gildersleeve was requested to get out of the vehicle, where he was then detained, as police conducted an investigation.

When looking into the vehicle, officers located around three ounces of Methamphetamine, valued at around $6,000.

Gildersleeve was processed and transported to the Steuben County Jail for Centralized Arraignment Processing.