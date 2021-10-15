Elmira man arrested on grand larceny warrants from June

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested on two warrants for Grand Larceny issued earlier this year.

Damion Mathews, 22, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on October 13 on two outstanding arrest warrants for Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony.

Both warrants were issued by the Southport Town Court in early June 2021.

Mathews was arraigned in the Southport Town Court and released.

He was previously arrested last spring for “numerous crimes” committed in Southport, Elmira Heights and Bath.

On March 9, 2021, deputies of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office were called to Crestview Drive in the Town of Southport for a stolen 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche. The vehicle was later recovered in the City of Elmira.

On March 19, 2021, deputies also investigated the theft of a purse from an unlocked car in Pine City. During the investigation, it was learned that a credit card belonging to the victim had been used at the 7-Eleven Store on Pennsylvania Avenue in Elmira.