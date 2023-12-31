SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man is facing gun and drug charges after police found a gun and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

According to the New York State Police, troopers pulled over Shaquor M. Cox, 30, on Dec. 20 for having a fraudulent Maryland registration and discovered that the registration did not match his car. During the traffic stop, troopers found a defaced black revolver and a digital scale covered in cocaine residue.

Cox was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm (a class E felony) and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (a class A misdemeanor).

Cox was issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Southport Court and is scheduled to appear on Jan. 18.