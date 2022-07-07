RATHBONE, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been charged with kidnapping after his arrest in Steuben County earlier this week, according to State Police out of Painted Post.

Robert Townson, 41, was reported to police on July 5, 2022, at 8:40 p.m. after a domestic incident in Ithaca led to him allegedly taking the victim in his car. Police say that he then traveled to the town of Rathbone N.Y., where he was arrested the next day, July 6, 2022 at 8:55 p.m.

Townson was charged with Kidnapping in the Second Degree, a class B felony. According to police, he was arraigned and released.