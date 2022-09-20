ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested on weapons and meth manufacturing charges after an investigation by the Elmira Police Department this past weekend.

Stuart Spicer, 39, of, Elmira was arrested on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after Elmira Police Officers responded to his residence to arrest him on an active Criminal Contempt arrest warrant.

According to EPD, Spicer was found and taken into custody without incident. Inside the residence, EPD Officers said that they found a semi-automatic rifle, which Spicer cannot legally possess due to him being a convicted felon.

A search warrant for Spicer’s residence was obtained by EPD investigators. According to EPD, they found several hydrogen chloride gas generators and other pieces of laboratory equipment used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Spicer was charged with Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine in the 3rd Degree, a class D Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree, a class A Misdemeanor.

The Elmira Police Department was assisted by the NYSP CCSERT (Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team).