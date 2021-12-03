Elmira man arrested on multiple felony weapons, drug charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested on multiple felony weapons and drug charges after police found cocaine and guns in his home.

Shageal Whitaker, 27, was arrested by Elmira Police after an investigation by the EPD and New York State Police Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team into the reported sale of cocaine in the City of Elmira.

A search warrant was executed on December 2 at a home in the city. During the search, police recovered several items, including a loaded 9mm caliber handgun, a loaded .380 caliber handgun, around nine ounces of cocaine, narcotics paraphernalia and “a sum” of U.S. currency. Police said one of the handguns had a high-capacity magazine loaded with 31 rounds of ammunition.

Whitaker was charged with two counts of second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (a class-C felony), third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (a class-D felony), and first-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Subtances (a class-A felony).