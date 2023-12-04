ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested on charges involving driving with a suspended license and assault following a traffic stop in Elmira on Dec. 1.

According to the Elmira Police Department, Reginald McBride, 26, of Elmira, was arrested following a traffic stop in the area of Madison Avenue and East Church Street in the city of Elmira on Friday, Dec. 1.

Upon a traffic investigation, it was alleged by police that McBride had been driving with a suspended driver’s license. Police say that when they attempted to arrest McBride for this violation, he punched one of the arresting officers in the face, causing injury.

McBride was then arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the third degree, a misdemeanor, and Assault in the second degree, a class D felony.