ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been charged with having a loaded “Ghost” gun and fleeing from Elmira Police.
EPD said that Jaheim Brown, 20, was arrested on October 19 after a report of a disturbance on W. First St in the City. Police said the report claimed the man had a gun.
As police tried to arrest Brown, he resisted and tried to flee the home, the arrest report said. When he was taken into custody, EPD said that Brown had a 9mm Ghost gun loaded with 17 rounds.
Brown was charged with 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and 2nd-degree Obstruction of Governmental Administration. He was held pending an appearance in the Elmira City Court.