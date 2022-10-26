ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been charged with having a loaded “Ghost” gun and fleeing from Elmira Police.

EPD said that Jaheim Brown, 20, was arrested on October 19 after a report of a disturbance on W. First St in the City. Police said the report claimed the man had a gun.

Gun recovered during Brown’s arrest, according to Elmira Police

As police tried to arrest Brown, he resisted and tried to flee the home, the arrest report said. When he was taken into custody, EPD said that Brown had a 9mm Ghost gun loaded with 17 rounds.

Brown was charged with 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and 2nd-degree Obstruction of Governmental Administration. He was held pending an appearance in the Elmira City Court.