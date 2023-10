SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested following a disturbance involving a weapon that occurred in Southport over the weekend.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Texas S. Poorman, 34, of Elmira, was arrested on Oct. 29 on charges of menacing in the first degree, a class E felony, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor.

Poorman was summonsed to Southport Town Court and taken to the Chemung County Jail.