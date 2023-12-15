ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested on weapon charges following a police search on Friday morning.

According to the Elmira Police Department, Leslie D. Warren, 33, of Elmira, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 15, after an investigation that was conducted by the Elmira Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit and the New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team.

The investigation began with the execution of a search warrant at Warren’s home by the Elmira Police Department SWAT Team and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office CIRT. The search led to officials finding illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, two loaded handguns, ammunition and a quantity of money.

Warren has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony. Additional charges concerning the incident are pending.