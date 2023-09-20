HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after an incident that occurred in Horseheads involving an illegal weapon.

According to the New York State Police, Arkbar Nader, 40, of Elmira, was arrested after police responded to reports of a theft in progress at the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Horseheads.

Upon arrival, police identified that Nader had an active NYSP Felony Warrant for Grand Larceny in the fourth degree. After his arrest, Nader was found to have a modified shotgun with a 12-inch barrel and a deformed serial number. He also had one round of live shotgun ammunition in his pocket.

In addition to the felony warrant, Nader was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, a class D felony, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor.

Nader was processed at State Police Horseheads, was summoned to the Town of Horseheads Court and was placed in the Chemung County Jail on $50,000 cash or $100,000 bail bond.

The New York State Police was assisted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department during this incident.