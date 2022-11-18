ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested on weapon and drug charges after a shooting on Elmira’s eastside Friday morning.

Cody Cade, 32, was arrested by Elmira Police after officers responded to a report of shots fired near Madison Ave. and Oak St. just after 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 18. Police said they quickly found Cade and arrested him.

According to the police report, Cade allegedly had a large amount of meth, fentanyl, and heroin, as well as cash. After retracing his path through the neighborhood, EPD said officers then found a high-capacity drum magazine and a 9mm Glock handgun, with evidence of a shooting on Madison Ave.

Cade was charged with 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was taken to Elmira City lock-up awaiting a court appearance.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting and no property was damaged. The report said it’s unknown why the shooting occurred, so anyone with information should call EPD at 607-737-5626, 607-271-HALT, or with an anonymous tip here.