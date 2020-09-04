Elmira man arrested on weapon & drug charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Killion Smith, 24, of Elmira, was arrested on weapon and drug charges after a traffic stop on Madison Avenue Wednesday evening.

According to Elmira Police, an officer observed a traffic violation around 8:10 p.m. The driver, identified as Killion Smith, was “very nervous” and was recognized by another officer in connection to an Aug. 4 weapons arrest.

Police say that “Smith kept moving around in the vehicle and acting as if he may attempt to flee,” and that the vehicle Smith was driving was “unregistered, uninsured, uninspected and had no insurance.”

When police had Smith exit the vehicle, officers say they observed a handgun sticking out from under the driver seat. After Smith was taken into custody, officers say they found a loaded firearm and a quantity of methamphetamine.

Smith was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, C felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th, C felony, along with several Vehicle and Traffic violations.

Smith was arraigned the next morning and remanded to the Chemung County Jail.