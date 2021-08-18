Elmira man arrested on weapons charges in Wednesday morning traffic stop

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On early Wednesday morning, the Elmira Police Department’s Community Response Team arrested 28-year-old Jamal Mendoza of Elmira following an investigation into a loaded handgun, which was found on Madison Ave. near Harper St.

The Community Response Team was conducting enhanced patrols in the City of Elmira. At approximately 1:34 a.m. a traffic stop was conducted on Madison Ave. near Harper St. and following an investigation on this stop Officers recovered a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun.

As a result of the investigation, Mendoza was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree. Mendoza is being held pending arraignment in Elmira City Court.

If anyone has any further information regarding this incident, please contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.