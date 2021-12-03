Elmira man arrested on weapons charges while on parole

Tareek L. Simmons and the handgun found inside the residence

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Dec 3, the Elmira Police Department responded to a residence to assist New York State Parole.

Initial contact by NYS Parole Officers was made with the resident, Tareek L. Simmons. While making contact the NYS Parole Officers spotted what appeared to be a handgun in plain view within the residence.

Simmons was detained and Elmira Police determined the gun to be a loaded SCCY CPX-29mm handgun.

Police conducted a search warrant at the residence and found additional ammunition inside of the residence.

As a result of the investigation, Simmons and a 15-year-old juvenile were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Simmons was held pending arraignment in Elmira City Court and on a NYS Parole Warrant. He will be lodged at the Chemung County Jail on the warrant following his arraignment.

It should be noted that Simmons is currently on parole for prior weapons charges.