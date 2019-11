ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Heights Police arrested Kyle Bowman of Elmira during a traffic stop on Oct. 28.

Police say they discovered over a pound of marijuana and a large amount of cash during the stop.

Bowman was arraigned in Elmira Heights Court for Criminal Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree and Class D Felony.

He was remanded to the County jail on $4,000 cash bail