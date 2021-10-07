Elmira man arrested with crack-cocaine, suspected fentanyl

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Sterling Kelley, 25, was arrested on drug charges after a disturbance at a local hotel.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the Country Inn & Suites in Big Flats for a disturbance. Officials say Kelley and a female associate were staying in the hotel and that deputies located crack-cocaine and suspected fentanyl in their hotel room.

Kelley was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a felony, and was arraigned in the Town of Big Flats Court.

The Sheriff’s Office says due to the bail reform law, Kelley was released and is scheduled to reappear in court at a later date.