ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have arrested a man after reports of a burglary on the 100 block of Boardman Street.

Officers responded on March 24, 2020, shortly before 10:00 pm, and encountered two people exiting the residence.

Jose Maduro, 44, was found to be in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, a class C Felony.

Maduro was arraigned and remanded to the Chemung County Jail on Wednesday morning.