Live Now
Funeral for Addison teen Blake Driskell

Elmira man charged after driving into Catherine Creek tributary

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Keith Jelliff Jr., 30, was arrested on May 29 after an alleged incident in Montour Falls on May 17.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s office says that Jelliff drove over a flood control levy in the Village of Montour Falls and into a tributary of Catherine Creek.

While Jelliff was in custody he allegedly smashed a window out of a Schuyler County Sheriff’s patrol car.

Jelliff has been charged with Criminal mischief, Resisting arrest, and Obstruction of governmental administration all Class A misdemeanors and violations of Environmental Conservation Law, Disturbing a protected stream and Conducting regulated activity on a flood control land without a permit.

Jelliff was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Village of Montour Falls Court at a later date.

Deputies were assisted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now