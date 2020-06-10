Elmira man charged after driving into Catherine Creek tributary

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Keith Jelliff Jr., 30, was arrested on May 29 after an alleged incident in Montour Falls on May 17.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s office says that Jelliff drove over a flood control levy in the Village of Montour Falls and into a tributary of Catherine Creek.

While Jelliff was in custody he allegedly smashed a window out of a Schuyler County Sheriff’s patrol car.

Jelliff has been charged with Criminal mischief, Resisting arrest, and Obstruction of governmental administration all Class A misdemeanors and violations of Environmental Conservation Law, Disturbing a protected stream and Conducting regulated activity on a flood control land without a permit.

Jelliff was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Village of Montour Falls Court at a later date.

Deputies were assisted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police.