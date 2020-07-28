Elmira man charged after Monday police chase

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Torrell Cernohorsky, 29, of Elmira, has been charged after a high-speed police chase through multiple communities on Monday afternoon.

Horseheads Police responded to a domestic incident between a man, allegedly Cernohosky, and a woman at the Knights Inn on Westinghouse Road at 12:15 p.m. A bystander told police that Cernohosky displayed a handgun and upon the police’s arrival, the man and woman fled the scene in a vehicle.

Horseheads Police say that one of their patrol vehicles was nearly hit by the fleeing car.

The chase continued through Westinghouse Circle and the Miracle Mile with Elmira Heights Police locating the suspects near Coleman Ave.

Police located the vehicle and both Cernohosky and the woman were taken into custody. The identity of the woman has not yet been made public.

Cernohosky has been charged in Horseheads with reckless endangerment, obstruction of governmental administration, menacing, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and numerous vehicle and traffic charges.

Cernohosky was processed and released to reappear in the Village of Horsehead Court. Additional charges are expected to be filed in Horseheads and by other agencies, according to the Horseheads Police Department.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office reports that Cernohorsky has been charged with unlawful fleeing of police in the third degree and resisting arrest, both Class A misdemeanors. Cernohorsky is due to appear in the Town of Big Flats Court at a later date.