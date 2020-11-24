Elmira man charged in BB gun attack

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Parker Lowman, 21, was arrested after a woman was shot several times by a BB gun on South Main Street.

On November 23, 2020 at around 5:08 pm, officers responded to Gerould’s Pharmacy after a woman reported being shot coming out of the backdoor of the pharmacy. The 37-year-old woman reported being struck in the chest, legs, and hand by the pellets.

According to Elmira Police, the pellets were shot from a residence on the 200 block of W. Hudson Street. After interviewing several area residents, police say Lowman was arrested.

Lowman was charged with Discharging a BB gun within the City (City Ordinance), Reckless Endangerment and Resisting Arrest.

Lowman was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Elmira City Court in January of 2021.

Anyone with information about the incident is requested to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.