Elmira man charged with attacking man with a metal bar

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Brandon Green of Elmira has been indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly attacking another man with a metal bar.

According to court documents, Green allegedly attacked a man with a metal bar by putting it around his neck to choke him and hitting him in the head on Nov. 18, 2020.

Green was also indicted in a second incident where he allegedly choked a second man and damaged property.

Green was indicted on one count of assault, criminal obstruction of breathing ,and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now