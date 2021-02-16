Elmira man charged with attacking man with a metal bar

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Brandon Green of Elmira has been indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly attacking another man with a metal bar.

According to court documents, Green allegedly attacked a man with a metal bar by putting it around his neck to choke him and hitting him in the head on Nov. 18, 2020.

Green was also indicted in a second incident where he allegedly choked a second man and damaged property.

Green was indicted on one count of assault, criminal obstruction of breathing ,and criminal mischief.