ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — According to the City of Elmira, a man was arrested and charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at Kahuna’s Bar early Sunday morning.

Elmira Police arrived at Kahuna’s around 1 a.m. on April 23 in response to a call reporting that a customer had stabbed an employee. Police say the employee had been stabbed several times in his head and neck. After receiving aid from the police, the employee was taken away by Erway Ambulance for medical treatment.

Witnesses helped police identify the suspect as Avontae T. Wilson, 27. New York State Police patrolling the area around the bar took Wilson into custody without incident a few blocks away from Kahuna’s.

Wilson was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, a class B felony. This charge carries a minimum sentence of 1 year in prison and a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. Wilson was arraigned in Elmira City Court and is being held at the Chemung County Jail in place of $250,000 cash bail.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the Elmira Police Department at (607)-737-5626 or the tip line at (607)-271-HALT.

