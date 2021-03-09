Elmira man charged with burglary, had eight active warrants

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Steven Williams, 38, was arrested after a burglary investigation at Glider City Powersports in Southport on March 6.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., Chemung County Sheriff deputies responded to a business alarm on the 1700 block of Cedar Street. Upon arrival deputies entered a garage to conduct a building search and observed Williams inside with keys to a number of vehicles that were stored in the garage.

Williams was taken into custody without issue, arraigned virtually, and released on his own recognizance due to the new bail laws.

However, because Williams had eight outstanding warrants, including burglary, from the Elmira Police Department, Williams was turned over to the Elmira Police Department. Williams is scheduled to appear in the Town of Southport on March 18, 2021.