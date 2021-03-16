Elmira man charged with grand larceny for fraudulent check

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher Hoodak of Elmira was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a fraudulent check investigation.

On March 5, Hoodak allegedly deposited a fraudulent $2,000 check at the First Heritage Credit Union

on Cedar Street in the Town of Southport.

Through a joint investigation involving the First Heritage Credit Union and the Chemung Canal Trust Company, it was discovered that false bank account information had been used on the fraudulent check, making it appear as though the check was issued from a valid Chemung Canal Trust Company account.

Hoodak, 33, was charged with grand larceny and released on an appearance ticket directing him to appear in the Town of Southport Court at a later date.