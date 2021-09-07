Elmira man charged with promoting prison contraband

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An inmate of the Chemung County Jail is facing new charges after police say two glass smoking devices were discovered on his person after being processed into the jail.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Hare, 38, was brought to the jail by another police agency. After the discovery of the glass smoking devices, Hare was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st Degree, a Class D Felony.

Hare was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Elmira City Court at a later date.

