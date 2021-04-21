Elmira man charged with stealing crossbow from Athens Wal-Mart

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Jackson Welfel of Elmira was arrested by Athens Township Police after allegedly stealing a crossbow from the Athens Wal-Mart.

According to police, on April 20 Welfel placed the crossbow at the bottom of his cart and walked through a closed register line without paying for the weapon, as well as two other bags of merchandise.

Wal-Mart Asset Protection staff stopped Welfel and contacted police to report the theft.

Welfel allegedly told police he had purchased the crossbow at Tractor Supply, but staff say they found video of him placing the $198 crossbow under the cart.

Welfel was charged with misdemeanor retail theft and was scheduled to return to the Bradford County court next week.