BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been charged with stealing a car from the Finger Lakes region over two months ago, police said.

Jacob Trim, 38, was arrested by New York State Police out of Horseheads on April 1. According to police, Trim allegedly stole a vehicle from Geneseo in the evening on January 15, 2022.

Trim was processed at the NYSP Horseheads barracks charged with 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property valued over $3,000 (a class-D felony) and released on his own recognizance.