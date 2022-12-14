ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been charged for allegedly uploading images of child sexual abuse to the internet, according to police.

Elmira Police arrested Jesse Morgan, 61, around 7:00 a.m. on December 14 during a search warrant on the City’s southside. Police said the arrested stemmed from a NYS Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation into the uploaded material in Sept. 2022.

ICAC received a report of a CyberTip sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that alleged an Elmira man uploaded child sexual abuse material online.

Morgan was arrested and charged with Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child. He was held pending a court appearance in Elmira City Court. EPD said more charges are expected.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, NYSP Computer Crimes Unit and the FBI all helped in the investigation, as well, according to Elmira Police.