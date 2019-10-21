Elmira man crashes truck while evading police

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Shaquille Gore, 26, was taken into custody by the West Elmira Police Department after a domestic incident on Sunday evening.

Police responded to a call on Underwood Avenue around 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 20. While en route police were notified that Gore left the home in a red pickup truck “at a high rate of speed.”

Gore crashed the truck on the 1100 block of West Clinton Street and fled on foot before being taken into custody.

Courtesy West Elmira Police

Courtesy West Elmira Police

Gore has been charged with four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, two counts of Harassment, one count of Parole Violation, Criminal Mischief, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Motor Vehicle Accident, and Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent.

There were no injuries as a result of the motor vehicle accident.

The West Elmira Police Department was assisted by the Elmira Police Department, the Chemung County Sheriffs Office, the New York State Police and Rinwalske Towing.