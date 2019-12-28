Elmira man dead after allegedly trying to run over police officer

(WETM) – An Elmira man allegedly tried to run over a police officer at a stop sign back in November. 36- year old Billy Mcginnis was later sentenced and changed with attempted murder and second degree assault.

According to the Star Gazette, “The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to the Elmira Police Department. Police eventually tracked McGinnis to a residence in the 200 block of Chestnut Street several hours after the incident, and took him into custody.”

McGinnis was later reported to take his own life and died at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

We will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.