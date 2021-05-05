Elmira man facing new burglary charges after bail reform release

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Steven Williams, 38, was arrested on May 4 on an outstanding Superior Court Warrant for burglary and grand larceny, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams was previously arrested in March after a burglary investigation at Glider City Powersports in Southport and found to have eight active arrest warrants against him.

Williams was taken into custody without issue, arraigned virtually, and released on his own recognizance due to the new bail laws.  

However, because Williams had eight outstanding warrants, including burglary, from the Elmira Police Department, Williams was turned over to the Elmira Police Department.

Williams was scheduled to appear in the Town of Southport on March 18.

Following his latest arrest, Williams is being held in Chemung County Jail and will appear in Chemung County Court at a later date.

