Elmira man caught in basement after burglary reported on southside

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man was caught in the act after entering and ransacking a home and stealing items.

Michael Miller, 44, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office after a resident of Mt. Zoar Street reported a burglary.

The Sheriff’s Office said the resident returned home on November 27 to find his house had been entered, his belongings ransacked and several items stolen.

The next day around 12:20 p.m., the resident heard a noise from the basement. He reportedly found Miller and another person in the basement, possessing and wearing the items from the day before.

Deputies apprehended Miller in the act and arrested him. The other person fled the scene.

Miller was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail on $20,000 bail. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.