Elmira man found riding bike on highway sentenced for PA theft

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
February 04 2022 08:00 am

ATHENS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man recently arrested after he was found riding his bike on the I-86 has been sentenced in Pennsylvania for theft.

Frank Almeida, 42, was sentenced to 84 days to 18 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. The sentencing stems from a retail theft that happened on December 9, 2020.

Almeida was recently arrested as a fugitive from justice on the charges after he was found riding his bike along Interstate 86 in Big Flats on January 24. He was taken to the Chemung County Jail to await extradition to Pennsylvania on the theft charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now