Elmira man found riding bike on highway sentenced for PA theft

ATHENS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man recently arrested after he was found riding his bike on the I-86 has been sentenced in Pennsylvania for theft.

Frank Almeida, 42, was sentenced to 84 days to 18 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. The sentencing stems from a retail theft that happened on December 9, 2020.

Almeida was recently arrested as a fugitive from justice on the charges after he was found riding his bike along Interstate 86 in Big Flats on January 24. He was taken to the Chemung County Jail to await extradition to Pennsylvania on the theft charges.