ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man will spend almost 11 years in prison for trying to sell hundreds of grams of meth last year.

Kevin Walker, 32, was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York. According to the announcement, Walker was also sentenced to five years of supervision after he gets out of prison.

Earlier this year, Walker admitted to driving from Elmira to Cortland in February 2022 to try to sell 447 grams of pure methamphetamine. He also admitted to having 137 grams of cocaine in the vehicle.

At the time of his guilty plea, the court said Walker faced $10 million in fines.