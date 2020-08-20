Elmira man indicted after burglary, weapons arrest

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Jose Maduro Jr., of Elmira, has been indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on weapons charges after police say they found a sawed-off shotgun in March.

Maduro Jr. was indicted for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree for possessing the Savage Arms 20 gauge shotgun, which had one or more barrels less than eighteen inches in length, as well as ammunition.

Elmira Police arrested Maduro Jr. after responding to a burglary on the 100 block of Boardman Street on March 24, 2020.