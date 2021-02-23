Elmira man indicted after Cottage Pl. burglary, assault

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Robert Wilson, 24, was indicted on multiple charges by the Chemung County Grand Jury after a burglary and assault on Feb. 4, 2021, at a home on the 300 block of Cottage Place.

According to the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Wilson entered the home of a woman while she was sleeping and assaulted her multiple times. Wilson allegedly hit the woman with “closed fists in the face, head, shoulders, arms and body” causing “substantial pain and/or impairment of her physical condition.”

On Feb. 15, Wilson allegedly violated an order of protection issued against him by the victim and hit her in the face.

Wilson has been indicted for one count of burglary, aggravated criminal contempt, criminal mischief, and assault, as well as two counts of criminal contempt.