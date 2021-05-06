Elmira man indicted after Diven Ave. standoff; arrested with six guns & drugs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Caleb Donaldson has been indicted on 13 charges by the Chemung County Grand Jury following an April 12 standoff on Diven Ave.

According to court documents, Donaldson was found with methamphetamine, cocaine, a loaded 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol, a loaded Titan .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a loaded Taurus .39 Special revolver, a Ruger .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol and ammunition, and a loaded IO Inc. Hellcat .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Donaldson was indicted for one count each of criminal possession of a controlled substance 2nd, 3rd, and 4th degree; six counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; and five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

On Monday, April 12th, 2021, at approximately 3:50 P.M., an Elmira Police Officer was patrolling in the area of Grand Central Ave. and Norton St. when he observed a wanted subject, identified as Caleb Donaldson.

As the officer turned the corner Donaldson immediately began running away between houses. Donaldson was wearing all dark clothing and was carrying a red backpack. The officer knew where Donaldson normally stays and responded to that location.

At this time other officers responded to the area and a perimeter was set up. Donaldson was eventually located at a residence on Diven Ave. and he voluntarily surrendered. Police say Donaldson had discarded the backpack before surrendering and located the bag inside of the residence.

The backpack was recovered and a search warrant was later obtained to search the backpack.

Donaldson was turned over to the Elmira Heights Police Department on a Chemung County Superior Court Warrant.

Donaldson was previously arrested on Feb. 5 in Elmira Heights when police found a loaded .380 caliber Ruger pistol during a traffic stop. Donaldson was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Feb. 5 arrest.