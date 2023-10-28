ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was indicted after allegedly using a sledgehammer to damage a change machine and a vending machine at an Elmira laundromat last month.

Melvin D. Martin Sr. was indicted on the charges of second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree grand larceny by a Chemung County Grand Jury on Oct. 19.

According to the indictment, Martin repeatedly struck a change machine and a vending machine with a sledgehammer at the Laundry Basket on Franklin Street on Sept. 25. This caused over $1,500 in damage to the machines.

The indictment also states that Martin stole a change machine that contained $100. The machine and its contents were valued at $1,351.