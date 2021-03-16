Elmira man indicted after summer police chase, drug arrest

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cody Cade, 30, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury after an August police chase and October drug arrest, both in Horseheads.

On August 23, 2020, Horseheads Police said that Cade failed to pull over for a traffic stop at the on-ramp from South Main Street to I-86. Cade allegedly fled at a high rate of speed before losing control and driving into a grassy area where he attempted to flee on foot before surrendering.

Arrest made after motorcycle chase in Horseheads

The Horseheads Police Department was assisted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office during the chase.

On Oct. 30 Cade was one of five people arrested as part of the “Operation Take Back the Streets Initiative” cracking down on drug use in local hotels.

Cade was arrested at the Econo Lodge in Big Flats for Criminal possession of Marijuana in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, both Class A Misdemeanors.

Five people arrested in hotel drug bust

Cade has now been indicted on two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, and unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree.