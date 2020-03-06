Elmira man indicted after West Ave. incident

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Harley Taylor has been indicted by the Chemung County grand jury after an incident on West Avenue in Elmira on Feb. 21, 2020.

Taylor has been indicted for burglary in the second degree in connection to an alleged incident on Feb. 6 when court documents say he entered a home on Scottwood Ave.

A second indictment for criminal contempt in the second degree alleges that Taylor violated an order of protection.

According to court documents, Taylor was required to stay away from a female until July 2022.

Taylor was arrested and charged with Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree after the incident on West Avenue where police responded to what they believed was a person being held against their will.

After learning the report was false, police arrested Taylor and one other man for criminal contempt.