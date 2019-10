ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Seth Truax of Elmira was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury after allegedly punching a nurse multiple times, fracturing several of her teeth.

According to court documents, the incident happened on August 25 when Traux used a plaster arm cash to attack a woman in the head, neck, and face while she was taking his vital signs.

Traux is facing two counts of assault in the second degree for the alleged attack.