Elmira man indicted for attempted murder

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Rodney Dove of Elmira has been indicted for attempted murder by a Chemung County Grand Jury after an August stabbing on Davis Street.

According to court documents, Dove has also been indicted for assault in the first degree in connection to the Aug. 7 incident.

The indictment alleges that Dove “intentionally” stabbed another person in the abdomen and neck with a knife. The victim suffered a laceration of the right renal artery and vein and required surgery to remove his right kidney.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now