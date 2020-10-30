Elmira man indicted for attempted murder

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Rodney Dove of Elmira has been indicted for attempted murder by a Chemung County Grand Jury after an August stabbing on Davis Street.

According to court documents, Dove has also been indicted for assault in the first degree in connection to the Aug. 7 incident.

The indictment alleges that Dove “intentionally” stabbed another person in the abdomen and neck with a knife. The victim suffered a laceration of the right renal artery and vein and required surgery to remove his right kidney.