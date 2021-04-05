Elmira man indicted for burglary, grand larceny

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Steven Williams of Elmira has been indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury on multiple counts of burglary and grand larceny.

According to court documents, Williams has been involved in multiple criminal events since February.

On Feb. 12, Williams allegedly stole a 2004 Dodge Durango that belongs to the City of Elmira.

Two weeks later on Feb. 27, Williams allegedly entered Carbide USA on Home Street “with intent o commit a crime.”

On March 6, Chemung County Sheriff’s deputies say Williams entered a garage belonging to G.C. Powersports on Cedar Street and was found inside with keys to a number of vehicles that were stored in the garage.

At the time of his arrest on March 6. the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office says Williams had eight outstanding warrants.

Williams was officially indicted on two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree in connection to the stolen vehicle and two counts of burglary in the third degree for the incidents at Carbide USA and G.C. Powersports.